Delhi: 19-year-old newlywed found dead under suspicious circumstances; husband absconding

New Delhi:

A 19-year-old newly married woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside a room at her residence in central Delhi on Sunday (April 19), police said. According to officials, a PCR call was received regarding the incident in the Nai Basti area of Anand Parbat, following which a team rushed to the spot and found the woman lying dead inside the room.

Husband absconding

During the initial inspection, the crime team noticed marks on her neck, raising suspicions about the nature of her death. "The woman had been married for around three months. During inspection of the scene, marks were noticed on her neck, raising suspicion of strangulation," a senior police officer said.

Her husband is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him as he is being treated as the prime suspect in the case.

Police scanning CCTV footage

A crime team examined the spot and collected forensic evidence to ascertain the sequence of events leading to her death. Police said the husband of the deceased is missing and is a suspect in the case.

Multiple teams have been formed to trace him, and raids are being conducted at possible hideouts. Investigators are also scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to track the movement of the suspect before and after the incident.

In addition, technical surveillance is being used, and the husband's mobile phone data is being analysed to establish his location and movements, police said.

Given that the marriage was recent, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has been informed to initiate proceedings as per legal provisions.

Currently, the police are conducting a thorough investigation into the entire matter, and further action is being taken while keeping every aspect of the case in consideration.

Father, son stabbed to death in Chittaranjan Park

Earlier on April 18, a father and his son were stabbed to death following a violent incident in Chittaranjan Park, police sources said. The victims have been identified as Rakesh Sood and his son Karan Sood. They were found outside their residence and were taken to the hospital, where they were declared dead.

According to preliminary findings, the incident is believed to be linked to a financial disagreement. Karan, who was involved in his father’s property business, had reportedly had an argument earlier in the day which later escalated.

Reportedly, during the argument, the accused allegedly pulled out a sharp-edged weapon and attacked Karan multiple times. Rakesh intervened in an attempt to save his son but was also stabbed repeatedly, leading to his death.

During the confrontation, both father and son sustained multiple injuries. Officials indicated that the nature of the case suggests there may have been earlier tensions between the individuals involved. Investigators are also looking into whether more than one person was present at the time.

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