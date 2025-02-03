Monday, February 03, 2025
     
Delhi-NCR weather updates: Centre's air quality panel revokes GRAP Stage III curbs after dip in pollution

Delhi-NCR weather updates: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), responsible for strategising air pollution mitigation in Delhi-NCR, said the curbs prescribed under stages I, II would remain in force.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Published : Feb 03, 2025 18:25 IST, Updated : Feb 03, 2025 19:03 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Centre's air quality panel for Delhi-NCR revokes GRAP Stage III curbs.

Delhi-NCR weather updates: The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality revoked Stage III curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan amid a dip in pollution levels on Monday (February 3).

Delhi's air pollution levels showed a declining trend on Sunday. According to forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the air quality situation is predicted to improve further, owing to favourable meteorological conditions.

Stage III rules and regulations

Stage III bans non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles of BS-IV or older standards in Delhi.

Stage IV norms

Stage IV curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) include a ban on all construction activities, entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi, and mandatory shifting of classes, except those for 10 and 12, to hybrid mode.

Non-essential diesel trucks are prohibited from entering Delhi while Delhi-registered BS-IV and older diesel-run heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for essential services. The use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (four-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Persons with disabilities are exempt from this rule.

During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categorises air quality into four stages-

  1. Stage I (poor, AQI 201-300)
  2. Stage II (very poor, AQI 301-400)
  3. Stage III (severe, AQI 401-450)
  4. Stage IV (severe plus, AQI above 450)

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources lead to hazardous air quality in Delhi-NCR during winters.

Doctors say that breathing Delhi's polluted air is equivalent to smoking approximately 10 cigarettes a day. Prolonged exposure to high pollution levels can exacerbate respiratory issues such as asthma, bronchitis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

