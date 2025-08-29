Delhi-NCR weather: Heavy rain disrupts normal life; IMD issues orange alert amid widespread waterlogging Heavy rains have severely impacted daily life in Delhi-NCR, causing waterlogging, traffic congestion, and travel delays. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and urge residents and commuters to exercise caution, follow advisories, and plan travel accordingly.

New Delhi:

The Delhi-NCR region experienced heavy rainfall on Friday morning, which intensified as the day progressed, leading to significant waterlogging and traffic disruptions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for several parts of the region, urging residents to stay cautious.

IMD elevates rain warning for Delhi-NCR

Initially, the IMD had issued a yellow warning for areas including Gautam Buddha Nagar in Noida and Ghaziabad. However, due to persistent heavy rains witnessed by residents, the alert was raised to orange for these regions. A yellow alert remains active for other parts of the national capital as the downpour continues.

Waterlogging paralyzes key areas of Delhi

Following the intense rainfall, several parts of Delhi reported severe waterlogging. MB Road, Sarita Vihar underpass, was submerged under three to four feet of water, resembling a river in appearance. Other affected areas such as Sangam Vihar, near Batra Hospital, Devli, and Khanpur experienced flooding that caused major inconvenience to residents and commuters.

Traffic gridlock hits major routes

The heavy rains brought vehicular movement across Delhi to a near standstill. Waterlogged stretches were reported on Panchkuian Marg, Mathura Road, and outside Bharat Mandapam. Commuters struggled to navigate through flooded roads, leading to multi-kilometre traffic jams.

Routes including the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway, Mathura Road, Vikas Marg, ISBT, Geeta Colony, and Rajaram Kohli Marg saw heavy congestion. Additionally, a long queue of vehicles from Badarpur to Ashram caused significant delays, impacting office-goers and school transportation.

Delhi traffic police mobilises to manage congestion

To ease the situation, the Delhi Traffic Police deployed personnel at key points across the city to manage traffic flow and assist stranded commuters. A senior officer stated, “Traffic movement has slowed down due to rain and waterlogging in several pockets. Our teams are working to streamline traffic and support commuters during this period.”

Travel advisories issued for air passengers

In light of the ongoing weather conditions, both Delhi Airport and IndiGo airlines have issued advisories urging passengers to plan their journeys carefully. IndiGo advised travelers to check flight statuses ahead of time via their app or website and to allow extra time for travel due to possible delays.

Delhi Airport officials confirmed that operations remain normal but advised passengers to stay updated by contacting their airlines directly.

Expanding weather warnings across Delhi

The IMD currently has an orange alert active for South West Delhi, Central Delhi, Shahadra, and South Delhi. Areas that previously had no alerts have now been placed under a yellow warning as rain continues across the capital.

Visuals from locations such as Sangam Vihar Neem Chowk Road show vehicles moving cautiously through waterlogged streets, underscoring the challenges faced by daily commuters.