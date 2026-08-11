Delhi-NCR to witness traffic snarls today as Kanwar Yatra peaks Sawan Shivratri |Check routes to avoid

New Delhi:

Traffic movement across Delhi-NCR is likely to be affected on August 11 as the Kanwar Yatra reaches its peak on the occasion of Sawan Shivratri. Several major roads in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad may witness slow-moving traffic, diversions and restrictions due to the large number of Kanwariyas on the roads.

According to traffic advisories issued by the Delhi, Noida and Faridabad police, commuters have been advised to check their routes before starting their journey and use alternative roads wherever possible. Authorities have also urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and allow extra time for their commute.

Routes to avoid

Traffic is expected to remain heavy on key routes connecting Delhi with Noida, Noida with Ghaziabad, Ghaziabad with Delhi and Delhi with Faridabad. With large numbers of Kanwariyas travelling through the region, traffic arrangements have been put in place at several locations, including diversions, lane restrictions and changes in vehicle movement.

The Kalindi Kunj route, which connects south Delhi with Noida, could see significant congestion due to the movement of Kanwariyas and increased local traffic.

Commuters travelling between Sarita Vihar, Jasola, Kalindi Kunj and nearby Noida sectors have been advised to exercise particular caution and plan their journeys accordingly.

Traffic pressure likely on DND

The DND Flyway, one of the busiest routes connecting Delhi and Noida, may also experience increased traffic on Tuesday. The pressure could be particularly high during morning and evening peak hours, when regular office traffic combines with vehicles diverted from other routes.

Commuters using the DND Flyway have been advised to leave earlier than usual and factor in additional travel time.

Traffic movement may also be affected along parts of Ashram Chowk, Mathura Road and the Badarpur corridor due to arrangements for the Kanwar Yatra. The disruption could affect commuters travelling between central Delhi, south Delhi and Faridabad.

Alternative routes may also see higher traffic

Traffic police have warned that diversions and restrictions on major roads could increase vehicle movement on alternative routes. Roads connecting Noida, Greater Noida and the Delhi border may therefore also witness slower traffic than usual.

The Badarpur Border, a major entry and exit point between Delhi and Faridabad, could see congestion due to the movement of Kanwariyas and devotees on Sawan Shivratri. Roads connecting to the Badarpur area and Mathura Road may also experience heavy traffic.

Traffic police issue advisory to commuters

Traffic police have appealed to residents to avoid unnecessary travel on August 11 and plan essential journeys in advance. Commuters have been advised to avoid sensitive and congested routes during peak hours and use alternative roads wherever possible.

Authorities have also urged motorists to follow traffic diversions and restrictions introduced for the Kanwar Yatra and comply with instructions issued by traffic personnel to ensure smooth movement and minimise inconvenience.

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