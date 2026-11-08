Delhi-NCR's air in 'very poor' category on Diwali, may turn 'severe' from November 9

The air quality remained 'very poor' in Delhi and neighbouring areas on Sunday night, as people stepped out to celebrate Diwali.

According to Sameer app, mobile application developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 371 at 10.24 pm in Delhi, which falls in the 'very poor' category. However, it might turn 'severe' in view of Diwali celebrations.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 as 'moderate', 201 and 300 as 'poor', 301 and 400 as 'very poor', and 401 and 500 as 'severe', as per the CPCB.

Of the 59 monitoring stations, the AQI was already in the 'severe' category. The worst air was recorded in Sonia Vihar, where the AQI had deteriorated to 463. Meanwhile, 33 stations reported 'very poor' air quality.

In neighbouring Noida, the AQI was also in 'very poor' category at 315. Meanwhile, it was 357 in Ghaziabad.

In Haryana's Gurugram, the AQI was slightly better as it was recorded at 277, which falls in the 'poor' category. Faridabad also recorded 'poor' AQI at 290.

AQI could deteriorate to 'severe' category

The Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) has warned that the AQI might deteriorate to 'severe' category in Delhi-NCR from November 9 for the subsequent few days. This will likely be due to firecrackers, vehicular emissions and the ongoing peak period of stubble burning in neighbouring states, with unfavourable meteorological conditions further aggravating the situation.

According to the EWS, a ventilation index below 6,000 square metres per second, coupled with an average wind speed of less than 10 kilometres per hour, is unfavourable for the effective dispersion of pollutants. PM2.5 was the predominant pollutant in the national capital on Sunday, with emissions from firecrackers adding to the levels of particulate matter.

According to the Decision Support System (DSS) for Delhi, the transport sector was set to be the largest contributor to the city's pollution on Sunday, accounting for 19 per cent. Stubble burning was set to contribute 3.5 per cent on Sunday, with forecasts suggesting the contribution might remain around 2.99 per cent on Monday.

- With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ:

GRAP-III restrictions imposed across Delhi-NCR as air quality deteriorates ahead of Diwali