Delhi-NCR weather update: Orange alert issued as rain, thunderstorm hit region The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Delhi-NCR, warning of light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the next few hours. The weather change, part of a larger system affecting multiple regions, could cause waterlogging and traffic snarls.

New Delhi:

Parts of Delhi-NCR received light to moderate rains on Tuesday afternoon, bringing respite from the scorching heat during the day. The weather suddenly turned pleasant around 4 pm, with many areas witnessing strong winds and sudden rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the region, warning of further light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the next few hours. The alert, issued at 4 pm on Tuesday, forecasts rain with wind speeds between 30 and 50 km/h, accompanied by lightning, in many parts of the region.

According to the IMD, the stormy weather is part of a broader system affecting multiple regions across the country. While Delhi is expected to experience moderate rainfall, several states, including Assam, Meghalaya, and parts of the Western Ghats, are likely to see much more intense weather. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in some pockets. Similarly, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also expected to receive heavy downpours.

Closer to the capital, the weather department has cautioned residents to brace for brief but intense showers, which could lead to temporary flooding in low-lying areas, waterlogged roads, and potential power outages. Those commuting in the evening hours should plan for possible delays and exercise caution, as gusty winds can reduce visibility and increase the risk of accidents.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also warned of thunderstorms with gusty winds in neighboring states like Rajasthan, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, with wind speeds potentially reaching 50-60 km/h in some areas. Hailstorms are likely over Telangana, adding to the list of potential hazards.

Residents in Delhi-NCR are advised to stay indoors during the worst of the storm, avoid sheltering under trees or near metal structures, and secure loose objects to prevent accidents. The IMD has urged people to remain alert and follow updates to stay informed about the rapidly changing weather conditions.