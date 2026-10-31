Delhi-NCR offices to operate at 50% capacity; construction barred till November 20 amid pollution concerns

All private and government offices have been directed in the national capital region to operate with 50 per cent of the staff strength and allow the rest to work from home (WFH) under efforts to curb pollution and keep the air quality index (AQI) under check in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has said.

The order dated October 30 will be applicable on all offices except for such industrial establishments and essential services, where this arrangement is not feasible.

Furthermore, the CAQM also imposed restrictions on demolition and outdoor construction activities across the Delhi-NCR, except for projects related to railways, metro services, airports, inter state bus terminals, hospitals, water supply and sanitation, and national security and defence-related activities.

This order, the CAQM said, will be applicable in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Noida from November 5 to 20.

"The proposed measures are preventive in nature, limited to a specified period and geographical area, and have been formulated keeping in view the seasonal vulnerability of the region to air pollution," the commission said. "The exemptions provided for essential public infrastructure, national security and other critical services are intended to ensure that essential and unavoidable activities are not disrupted."

Delhi AQI improves after rains

The directive from the CAQM comes after the air quality improved in Delhi-NCR following heavy rains in the region over the last two days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) stood at 60 on Friday, making it the cleanest October day since October 10, 2022.

Of the 54 monitoring stations in the city, 33 recorded 'satisfactory', 17 recorded 'good', and four recorded 'moderate' air quality. The cleanest air was recorded at Lodhi Road, where AQI stood at 33, while Pusa recorded the highest AQI at 105.

An AQI between zero and 50 is classified as 'good', 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 as 'moderate', 201 and 300 as 'poor', 301 and 400 as 'very poor', and 401 and 500 as 'severe'.

However, the Air Quality Early Warning System has warned that the AQI could plunge to 'poor' on November 1 due to unfavourable meteorological conditions. This condition will likely continue for next six days, and the AQI will hover between 'poor' and 'very poor' categories.

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