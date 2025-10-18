Delhi AQI: Air quality remains in 'poor' category again, dips to 323 in Wazirabad | Details Delhi AQI: As per AQICN, the AQI in Wazirabad was 323 on Saturday morning. In Jahangirpuri, it was 248. Similarly, the AQI was 218 in Burari, 212 in Punjabi Bagh, 213 in Satywati College, 198 in Sonia Vihar, 197 in Mundka, 195 in RK Puram, 194 in Narela, 192 at ITO, and 187 in Alipur.

New Delhi:

The overall air quality remained in the 'poor category' in Delhi and its adjoining areas on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, the air quality index (AQI) plummeted to 'very poor category' in some areas of the national capital region (NCR).

As per AQICN, the AQI in Wazirabad was 323 on Saturday morning. In Jahangirpuri, it was 248. Similarly, the AQI was 218 in Burari, 212 in Punjabi Bagh, 213 in Satywati College, 198 in Sonia Vihar, 197 in Mundka, 195 in RK Puram, 194 in Narela, 192 at ITO, and 187 in Alipur.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures dipped to 18.4 degrees Celsius on Friday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD), noting that it was 1.2 notches below the season's normal. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature settled at 33 degrees Celsius, while the relative humidity was recorded at 74 per cent.

AQI remains poor in Delhi's adjoining areas

In neigbhouring Ghaziabad's Loni, the AQI was 293. Meanwhile, it was recorded at 284 in Sanjay Nagar, 226 in Indirapuram and 219 in Vasundhra. In Greater Noida's Knowledge Park, it was 214, while the AQI in Noida's Sector 116 was 213 and in Sector 124 was 193.

In Gurugram's Sector 51 and Gwal Pahari, the AQI was recorded at 185 and 167, respectively, according to the AQICN.

According to CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".

GRAP Stage-1 comes into effect in Delhi-NCR

With the AQI deteriorating in Delhi-NCR, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP has decided to activate the 27-point action plan outlined under Stage-I. "The situation demands immediate and coordinated action. All implementing agencies must ensure strict compliance to avoid the AQI slipping further," it said in a statement on Tuesday.