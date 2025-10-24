Delhi air quality improves to 'poor' category; check area-wise AQI here Delhi AQI: On Friday morning, the AQI improved in neigbhouring areas of the national capital as well. In Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram it was recorded at 264, 272, 273, and 208, respectively.

New Delhi:

The air quality in Delhi has improved to the 'poor' category after the overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 293 on Friday morning, according to the data available at the official website of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The development comes days after it had deteriorated to the 'severe' category following Diwali celebrations in the national capital region (NCR).

However, as per the SAMEER app, an AQI monitoring mobile application developed by the CPCB, the AQI remained in the 'very poor' category in some areas - Ashok Vihar (322), Bawana (348), Burari Crossing (335), IHBAS Dilshad Garden (307), ITO (316), Jahangirpuri (350), Nehru Nagar (314), DU North Campus (303), Patparganj (324), Punjabi Bagh (313), RK Puram (315), Shadipur (306), Sonia Vihar (306), Vivek Vihar (346), and Wazirpur (337).

At Anand Vihar, the AQI remained in the 'severe' category and was recorded at 403.

In many areas, it improved to the 'poor' category, though, including Alipur (285), Aya Nagar (236), CRPI Mathura Road (274), Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (290), DTU (244), Dwarka Sector-8 (290), IGI Airport (257), JLN Stadium (290), Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (279), Mandir Marg (285), Mundka (280), Najafgarh (206), Narela (291), NSIT Dwarka (238), Okhla Phase-2 (296), Pusa (277), Sirifort (295), and Sri Aurobindo Marg (219).

At Lodhi Road, the AQI improved to 'moderate' and was recorded at 198.

AQI improves in Delhi's neigbhouring areas

On Friday morning, the AQI improved in neigbhouring areas of the national capital as well. In Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram it was recorded at 264, 272, 273, and 208, respectively. In Faridabad, it was in the 'moderate' category and was recorded at 198, as per the SAMEER app data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe', according to the CPCB.

1st cloud seeding in Delhi likely on October 29

The Delhi government is planning to conduct the first cloud seeding in the national capital likely on October 29. "This initiative is not only technologically historic but also establishes a scientific approach to combating pollution in Delhi. The government aims to clean the capital's air and balance its environment through this innovation," Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday.

Also Read - Delhi ready for first-ever artificial rain on October 29 to curb pollution, cloud seeding test successful