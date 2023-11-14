Delhi chokes again with 'Severe' air quality as mist continues to surround city

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Thick layer of smog engulfs India Gate

Air pollution: The national capital on Tuesday (November 14) continued to breathe toxic air falling under the ‘Severe’ category for the second day in a trot, following the Diwali celebrations in the city using firecrackers which was banned by the Supreme Court. Most of the areas in Delhi recorded AQI over 400 (Severe) with some localities witnessing ‘Very Poor’ air quality. The city had woken up on Monday with ‘Poor’ air quality, however, it dropped to the ‘Severe’ category by afternoon. A thick mist engulfed the city making the visibility short. The situation was none different today as the visibility remained low this morning.

AQIs in several areas

Various places in the national capital recorded ‘Severe’ air quality while some saw ‘Very Poor’ air, according to data by Central Pollution Control Board at 6 am.

Anand Vihar: 355

Ashok Vihar: 355

Dwarka Sector 8: 404

IGI Airport T3: 426

ITO: 430

Jahangirpuri: 428

Mundka: 418

Najafgarh: 388

North campus DU: 403

Punjabi Bagh: 410

Pusa: 407

RK Puram: 417

Rohini: 417

Wazirpur: 411

Air quality in NCR region

Noida witnessed similar air quality with most areas falling under the 'Very Poor' category.

Noida Sector 125: 401

Sector 62: 391

Sector 1: 372

Sector 116: 360

Gurugram recorded air quality in a similar fashion.

Sector 51: 431

Teri Gram: 390

Vikas Sadan: 378

Supreme Court's firecracker ban

Despite the Supreme Court's ban on firecrackers to mitigate pollution, several parts of the national capital saw a violation of the order as residents celebrated Diwali by bursting fireworks.

The Supreme Court on November 7 had said that it order banning firecrackers containing barium binds every state and is not just limited to the Delhi-NCR region, which is reeling under severe air pollution.

"Sensitising common people about the harmful effects of firecrackers is the key. Ironically, nowadays children don't burst many firecrackers but elders do. It is a wrong perception that it is the duty of the court when it comes to pollution and environment protection. People have to come forward. It is for everyone to manage air and sound pollution," the bench had said.

