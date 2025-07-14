Two schools in Delhi receive bomb threat, searches underway in Dwarka and Chanakyapuri The threat was sent to two schools through the mail. One of these is in Chanakyapuri and the other in Dwarka. Nothing suspicious has been found so far during the search, Delhi Police said in a statement.

New Delhi:

Two prominent schools in the national capital received bomb threat on Monday. Soon after receiving information, the searches team reached the spot and started search operation in Dwarka and Chanakyapuri. Notably, one Navy School in Chanakyapuri and another CRPF School in Dwarka received the bomb threat.

Earlier this year, two schools in Delhi-NCR and St Stephen's College received bomb threats via email. Noida’s Shiv Nadar School and Alcon School in Delhi received bomb threats, prompting the administration to send students home.

However, the bomb threat to Delhi's Ahlcon International School turned out to be a hoax.

“This information was shared with the control room and senior police officers. The school premises were then checked by bomb detection staff with dog handlers. Nothing abnormal was found,” a police official said.

This development comes after multiple private schools in Noida received similar threats. However, during the investigation, police discovered that the bomb threats were sent by a Class 9 student who wanted to avoid attending school.