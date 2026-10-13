Delhi National Lok Adalat on October 25: Check traffic challan eligibility, token booking and venues

New Delhi:

The Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) will organise the National Lok Adalat on October 25, 2026, to facilitate the settlement of eligible pending cases and disputes. The Lok Adalat was originally scheduled for October 10 but was postponed to October 25, according to an official Delhi Traffic Police advisory.

The session will cover eligible civil and criminal compoundable cases, including certain traffic challans, at designated court complexes and other legal forums across the national capital. People seeking to settle pending traffic challans should check their eligibility and follow the prescribed token-booking process before visiting the designated court.

When is the Delhi National Lok Adalat?

The National Lok Adalat in Delhi will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2026. The revised date was announced after the earlier schedule of October 10 was changed.

The exercise is being organised by DSLSA under the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) framework to facilitate amicable settlements and help resolve eligible disputes without prolonged litigation.

Which cases can be settled at the Lok Adalat?

According to DSLSA, Lok Adalats deal with pending and pre-litigation civil disputes and criminal cases that can legally be settled through compromise. Matters involving non-compoundable offences cannot be settled through this process.

Eligible categories may include:

Compoundable traffic challans.

Cheque-bounce cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Bank recovery disputes.

Motor accident claim cases.

Labour disputes.

Electricity and water bill disputes involving public utility services.

Matrimonial and family disputes, except divorce cases.

Certain consumer, revenue, service and other civil disputes.

Eligibility depends on the nature and status of the case. Not every pending challan or court matter will automatically be taken up.

Delhi traffic challan Lok Adalat: How to book a token

People seeking settlement of eligible traffic challans should use the Delhi Traffic Police's official Lok Adalat portal.

Important dates and limits:

Lok Adalat date: October 25, 2026.

Token/slip downloads: Scheduled to begin on October 19, 2026, at 10 am.

Eligible challans: Compoundable challans pending on the Virtual Court portal up to June 30, 2026, subject to the official notification.

Booking limits: The published notice specifies a limit of 50,000 challans per day and an overall cap of two lakh challans.

These details are reported in the published notice summary and should be checked against the latest official instructions before booking.

Applicants can visit the official Delhi Traffic Police website and look for the Lok Adalat or challan-slip section. Check the details of the challan and follow the instructions for downloading the slip.

A token or slip does not mean that a challan has been cancelled. The case must be eligible for consideration, and any settlement will depend on the proceedings and applicable rules.

Where will the National Lok Adalat be held?

The DSLSA notice lists the following Delhi court complexes and legal forums for the National Lok Adalat:

Tis Hazari Courts

Karkardooma Courts

Patiala House Courts

Rohini Courts

Saket Courts

Dwarka Courts

Rouse Avenue Courts

Delhi High Court

Debt Recovery Tribunals

Permanent Lok Adalats

Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions

The venue for a particular case depends on the court, forum or tribunal concerned. People should check the venue and court details mentioned on their slip or case documents before travelling.

What documents should you carry?

For a traffic challan matter, keep the following documents ready:

The downloaded Lok Adalat slip or token, where required.

A copy or details of the relevant traffic challan.

Vehicle registration certificate.

Driving licence and other relevant identification.

Any court notice or case-related documents, if applicable.

This is a practical checklist rather than an exhaustive list issued by DSLSA. Follow the instructions printed on the official slip and carry any additional documents requested for your case.

How does a Lok Adalat settlement work?

A Lok Adalat provides a forum for parties to resolve eligible disputes through an amicable settlement. In cases pending before a court, the matter may be referred when the parties agree, a party applies for referral, or the court considers it suitable. Pre-litigation disputes may also be referred through the relevant legal services authority.

The settlement is not automatic. Parties must reach an agreement where required, and the matter must fall within the Lok Adalat's legal scope. A Lok Adalat cannot settle a non-compoundable criminal offence.

Where to check official updates

For the latest instructions, applicants should refer to the official websites of the Delhi State Legal Services Authority and Delhi Traffic Police. Check the notification for the revised date, eligible challans, token availability, court venue and any additional requirements before proceeding.

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