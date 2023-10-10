Delhi: Ministry of Home Affairs retires bureaucrat under suspension over molestation charges

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Ministry of Home Affairs issues notice into the matter

The Ministry of Home Affairs prematurely retired a Delhi government officer, who is currently under suspension over molestation charges, said the officials on Monday.

AV Prem Nath - a 1997 batch officer of Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Civil Services (DANICS) cadre - was suspended last year in connection with a case registered against him over molestation of a minor in Uttarakhand. Nath was posted with the Delhi government's Urban Development department when he was suspended.

"Prem Nath was retired from service in the public interest, as per powers conferred upon it by sub-rule 1 of Rule 56(j) of the Fundamental Rules and Rule 42 of CCS (Pension) Rules 1965," read the MHA order communicated to the Delhi government.

The rules give the Centre "absolute right to retire" government officials prematurely on grounds of lack of integrity and ineffectiveness in the public interest.

Prem Nath had accused the special secretary (vigilance) of the Delhi government of getting his job through a "fake" caste certificate and filed a complaint in the matter.

According to officials, five separate FIRs were registered against Prem Nath, including one by the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Delhi government, for allegedly amassing properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

