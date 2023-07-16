Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj faces people's anger at flood relief camp

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday faced people's anger at flood relief camp as they raised slogans against him during his visit to a flood relief camp in Mayur Vihar in the national capital.

Bharadwaj arrived at the camp to review the relief work, where the public raised loud slogans against him and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Bharadwaj's car was also stopped by the protesters.

A dramatic scene erupted when the Delhi Minister was seen blowing flying kisses atop his vehicle towards the protesters.

The protesters alleged the Delhi government of corruption as heavy rains have devastated the capital's infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday opened the entry and exit gates of Yamuna Bank Metro station for the public. The gates were temporarily closed on July 13 due to the rising water level of the Yamuna River. "Entry and exit at Yamuna Bank Metro Station are now open," the DMRC said in a tweet.

The move comes after the water level in the Yamuna dropped. At 10 am, the Yamuna water level was recorded at 205.95 metres. On Sunday, the water level was recorded at 205.98 metres, down from a peak of 208.66 metres, at 20:00 hrs on Thursday.

The national capital is likely to receive moderate rainfall for the next four days amid rising water levels in Yamuna. The weatherman has also predicted Delhi will witness a slight increase in rainfall on July 17-18.

