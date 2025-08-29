Delhi Metro Yellow Line services delayed during morning rush hour, commuters stranded at Hauz Khas station Officials said trains were running with delays between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat stations, while services on the rest of the network continued as usual.

New Delhi:

Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line services between the Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat stations were disrupted on Friday morning during peak office and school hours due to heavy rains in the Delhi-NCR region, causing inconvenience to thousands of commuters.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said trains were running with delays on this stretch, though services remained normal across the rest of the network.

Long queues were observed at the Hauz Khas station, a key interchange station on the Yellow Line which sees heavy footfall daily.

Passengers face disruption

Passengers reported that the usual few minutes of travel between Vishwavidyalaya and GTB Nagar had stretched to nearly 50 minutes due to the disruption. Many commuters said the delays left them struggling to reach workplaces and schools on time.

DMRC added that services were being gradually restored and efforts were underway to normalise operations on the affected route.