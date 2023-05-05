Friday, May 05, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi Metro Violet Line services affected | Read DMRC's latest update

Delhi Metro Violet Line services affected | Read DMRC's latest update

Delhi Metro Violet Line services: Many people took to Twitter to share the inconvenience they faced due to the delay in services. Around 11:40 am, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation again tweeted to inform people that normal services have resumed.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: May 05, 2023 14:53 IST
Delhi Metro Violet Line services affected, Delhi Metro Violet Line, DMRC latest updates, delhi metro
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi Metro 'Violet Line' services affected | Read DMRC's latest upodates

Delhi Metro Violet Line services: Services on Delhi Metro's Violet Line were affected for nearly two hours on Friday, causing inconvenience to commuters. The Violet Line links Kashmere Gate in Delhi and Ballabgarh in Haryana.

"Violet Line Update: Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh). Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted around 9:30 am.

Many people took to Twitter to share the inconvenience they faced due to the delay in services. Around 11:40 am, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation again tweeted to inform people that normal services have resumed.

(With agencies inputs) 

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro has achieved 90% of pre-Covid ridership: DMRC chief

ALSO READ: Kochi Metro staff grooves to Tamil song Mainaru Vetti Katti at empty station. Watch

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Top News

Related Delhi News

Latest News