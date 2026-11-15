Delhi Metro to start services early on November 16 for Chhath Puja celebrations, check revised timings here

New Delhi:

The Delhi Metro services will start early on Monday, November 16 to facilitate the movement of devotees for celebrating Chhath Puja- 2026, DMRC in a post on X said. As per DMRC, the metro services will commence at 4:30 am instead of usual 6 am from all terminal stations across the DMRC network. Metro services will operate at a 15-minute frequency on all lines until the commencement of regular revenue services, as per the scheduled timetable for the day, DMRC's X post reads.

Chhath Puja 2026 Day 3 today

Chhath Mahaparv has reached its third day on Sunday, November 15, 2026. Observed as Sandhya Arghya, this is one of the most significant days of the four-day festival, when devotees offer prayers to the setting Sun. The ritual is dedicated to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya, with devotees praying for the health, happiness, long life and prosperity of their families. Chhath Puja is observed with great devotion, discipline and traditional practices. Unlike many other Hindu festivals, its rituals are centred on offering prayers to the Sun while standing in a water body. Devotees observe a strict fast and prepare traditional offerings, which are presented to the Sun during the evening and morning prayers.

What is the religious significance of Sandhya Arghya?

The third day marks the main evening worship of the festival. Families gather at riverbanks, ponds and specially prepared ghats to offer arghya to the setting Sun. Sandhya Arghya is dedicated to the worship of the setting Sun. In Hindu tradition, Surya Dev is regarded as the source of energy, light and life. Offering prayers to the Sun is considered a way of expressing gratitude for the natural forces that sustain life.

Devotees worship the setting Sun with the belief that Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya will bless their families with good health, happiness and prosperity. The ritual also reflects gratitude, devotion and the importance of nature in everyday life. The evening offering is particularly significant because devotees stand in water and offer arghya as the Sun sets. Families participate in the rituals together, creating an atmosphere of faith and community at Chhath ghats.

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