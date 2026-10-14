Delhi Metro to begin services at 3.30 am on four lines on October 18: Here's why

New Delhi:

Delhi Metro services will commence at 3.30 am from terminal stations on four lines on Sunday (October 18) to facilitate participants of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026, scheduled to take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

Early-morning services to be available on THESE lines

According to a DMRC press release, early-morning services will be available on the Red, Yellow, Blue and Violet lines.

The Red Line will operate between Rithala and Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda, while the Yellow Line will run between Samaypur Badli and Millennium City Centre Gurugram.

On the Blue Line, services will operate between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City, as well as between Dwarka Sector 21 and Vaishali. The Violet Line will run between Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh).

On Sunday, services on these lines will operate at intervals of 15 minutes from 3.30 am to 4.15 am and at intervals of 20 minutes from 4.15 am to 6 am. From 6 am until the close of revenue services, trains will operate according to the regular Sunday timetable. Metro services on all other lines will commence according to their regular Sunday timetable.

Runners to get free metro ride

For the convenience and guidance of participants, the marathon organisers will deploy volunteers at specific Metro stations, including JLN Stadium, Jor Bagh, Janpath and Jangpura.

DMRC said the event organiser is sponsoring the cost of travel to and from the event venue for participants of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026. The corporation has provided the required number of QR tickets according to the applicable Metro fare.

Runners will be able to travel to and from the venue free of cost by Metro. They have been advised to collect wristbands with special QR codes along with their bibs from the organisers.

For more information about the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026, participants can visit the event’s official website.

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026

More than 41,000 participants are expected to take part in the on-ground and virtual categories of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026, scheduled for Sunday. The World Athletics Gold Label road race will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with comprehensive medical, hydration, security, and logistical arrangements planned along the route and at the finish line.

The Open 10K race will also start from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 7.35 am instead of Parliament Street, with changes to its route as well.

Around 200 police personnel and 70-80 traffic police personnel will be deployed to ensure smooth traffic management and security along the route.

Race schedule, category and start time

Half Marathon – Elite Men: 5.18 am

Half Marathon – Elite Women: 5.20 am

Half Marathon and Police Cup: 5.30 am

Champions with Disabilities and Senior Citizens' Run: 6.30 am

Open 10K: 7.35 am

Corporate Run: 9 am

Great Delhi Run: 9.05 am

All races will start and finish at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

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