Delhi Metro takes big step to beat air pollution, adds 40 extra weekdays trips, will add more if AQI worsens

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has taken a big step to beat air pollution in the city, saying it will run 40 extra trips on weekdays. The enhanced capacity is aimed at encouraging commuters to opt for the metro, ditching their vehicles. In this regard, DMRC Managing Director Dr Vikas Kumar, along with officials from civil and environment departments, inspected north Delhi's Ashok Vihar and Derawal Nagar areas, along the under-construction Krishna Park Extension–RK Ashram Marg corridor, to review the dust minimising efforts.

Delhi Metro will extend extra trips to 60 if AQI worsens

Kumar said the transporter may further extend the extra trips to 60, in case GRAP-III is enforced. The DMRC said it has been sprinkling water at construction and demolition sites and ensuring a safe disposal of waste material to curb air pollution. The washing of wheels before the vehicles leave these sites has been mandated, it added.

Anti-smog guns have been deployed at all such active sites in line with the order. According to DMRC, it was among the first construction agencies in the National Capital Region to introduce anti-smog guns, even before their use became mandatory.

82 Anti-smog guns operational in project locations

Currently, around 82 such machines are operational across its project locations, with more to be added as needed, it said. The DMRC has also undertaken a series of long-term environmental initiatives.

During the construction of Phase IV underground stations at Ghanta Ghar and Pul Bangash, the dewatered water was channelled through a pipeline to Roshanara Bagh Lake, resulting in its rejuvenation, it said.

Blue Line metro has been declared carbon neutral

It said that its Blue Line, connecting Yamuna Bank with Vaishali in Ghaziabad, and DMRC's corporate headquarters at Metro Bhawan, have both been declared carbon neutral.

Using the Miyawaki method of dense urban plantation, over 12,500 saplings were planted on approximately 1.2 acres near the Najafgarh Metro Depot and the Metro Niketan residential colony, it said.

