Delhi Assembly Elections: Metro services to start early on February 5 and 8 to facilitate commuters

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Delhi Metro will start its services at 4:00 am on the voting and counting day of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, according to an official statement. Delhi Metro will commence its services at 3:00 am on all lines on Wednesday (February 5) and Saturday (February 8) to help people reach the voting centres easily on time, the statement said.

Trains will operate at intervals of 30 minutes until 6:00 am to ensure smooth travel for commuters, after which a regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day, it added.

Monday marks the last day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections. The national capital will go to the polls on February 5, and the election results will be declared on February 8.

Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, seeks discount for students in Delhi Metro

Earlier, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has demanded a 50 per cent rebate for students in Delhi Metro fares. Kejriwal also announced free bus rides for male students if his party is re-elected in the February 5 polls. The AAP government already provides free bus travel to women in the city.

"Women in Delhi are already enjoying free bus rides. Now, we will extend the same benefit to male students to ease their financial burden and promote education accessibility," Kejriwal said.

The announcement, however, cannot be implemented immediately due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) currently in place in Delhi. Kejriwal assured that the scheme would be a priority for his government if re-elected.

In his letter to Modi, Kejriwal said the discount for students in the DMRC trains should be borne equally by the Centre and the Delhi government as they are partners in the Delhi Metro.

"The metro fares are expensive for students. I have requested PM Modi to introduce this scheme, and we are ready to bear half the cost," Kejriwal said at the press conference, adding that the initiative could be rolled out after the elections.