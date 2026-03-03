Delhi Metro to begin operations in afternoon on Holi; check revised timings announced by DMRC

New Delhi:

Holika Dahan is being observed across the country today, marking the beginning of the Holi festivities. The festival of colors will be celebrated on March 4. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the metro schedule for Wednesday, March 4, on account of Holi. In a statement issued on Monday, DMRC said that metro services will not be available in the morning on the day of the festival.

According to a social media post by DMRC, Delhi Metro services will commence at 2:30 pm on Holi. This means that metro operations will remain suspended until 2:30 pm on Wednesday.

As in previous years, Delhi Metro services will begin in the afternoon to facilitate Holi celebrations.

“On the occasion of "Holi", Metro train services will start at 2:30 PM from terminal stations on all lines on 04th March, 2026 (Wednesday) and will continue normally thereafter,” the X post by DMRC read.

This update issued by the Delhi Metro is very important for those who are planning to travel by metro on Holi to the airport, railway station, or for any other essential work. Delhi Metro shared this important update two days in advance for the convenience of passengers, so that people living in Delhi and nearby cities can plan their travel according to the metro timings.

About Holi festival

Holi is a vibrant Hindu festival celebrated primarily in India and Nepal, marking the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. Rooted in the legend of Prahlada and Holika, it symbolises devotion and righteousness overcoming negativity.

Festivities begin with Holika Dahan, a bonfire ritual held the night before. The main celebration involves throwing colored powders (gulal), splashing water, singing, dancing, and sharing sweets like gujiya. Holi fosters unity, forgiveness, and renewal of relationships. Beyond its religious roots, it has become a global cultural celebration promoting joy, equality, and togetherness across communities.