Delhi Metro revises timings on Diwali; services to end at 10 PM, begins at 6 am on these lines

New Delhi:

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has revised train timings for the Diwali festival on November 8. As per DMRC, the Metro service will conclude at 10 PM at all terminal stations of all lines, including the Airport Express Line. Meanwhile, the Metro services will commence at 6 am on three lines, an hour earlier than usual. The Metro train services on the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Majlis Park/Shiv Vihar), Magenta Line (Botanical Garden - Krishna Park Ext. and Majlis Park – Deepali Chowk) and Grey Line (Dwarka Kakrola - Dhansa Bus Stand) will begin at 6 am from terminal stations, instead of the usual 7 am, read the DMRC statement.

Further, in view of Diwali celebrations during the evening, the last Metro train service will commence at 10 PM from terminal stations of all Metro Lines, including the Airport Express Line, instead of the usual last train departure timing of 11 PM, it added.

DMRC says it will plant over 28,000 trees and saplings across 991 locations

In another development, the DMRC said it will plant over 28,000 trees and saplings across 991 locations in the national capital, mainly in MCD parks, to compensate for trees to be felled or transplanted for a Phase IV corridor. The plantation drive is linked to the construction of the Rithala-Bawana Industrial Area section of the Rithala-Kundli corridor. DMRC has issued a tender for the work, with an estimated cost of Rs 291.80 lakh, according to its document.

A total of 28,454 plants will be planted under the project, adding greenery to designated Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) parks across the city. The plantation will be carried out on municipal land as part of the compensatory plantation required under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994. The plan includes planting healthy saplings and ensuring they receive adequate water, manure and care to grow. The species and number of plants at each location will be decided as part of the project, it said.

Diwali rush chokes Delhi roads

Just days before Diwali, the Delhi-NCR region experienced severe traffic congestion on Thursday evening, causing major disruptions across the city. Key intersections and arterial roads, including Moolchand Flyover, ITO Junction, Chanakyapuri, Teen Murti Marg, and Mathura Road from Badarpur to Ashram Chowk, were heavily clogged with bumper-to-bumper traffic. Market areas bustling with Diwali shoppers also faced gridlocks, leaving commuters stuck for hours and adding to the festive chaos.

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