DMRC reopens Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat stations after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

New Delhi:

Entry gates at three key Delhi Metro stations have reopened after remaining shut amid heightened security in central Delhi. The latest update comes after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) confirmed that passengers can now enter and exit Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations.

The development follows the resignation announcement by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, which came amid widespread protests demanding his resignation over the alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.

DMRC announces latest service update

In its latest service update, the DMRC said, "Entry gates for Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations are now open."

The announcement marks a change in operations after access to several Metro stations in central Delhi had been restricted over the past few days due to security arrangements.

What Dharmendra Pradhan said after resigning

Announcing his resignation on X, Pradhan said he holds deep respect for the aspirations, sentiments and rightful expectations of the country's youth. He said helping young Indians realise their dreams has always been a moral commitment in public life and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him the opportunity to serve the nation under his leadership.

Pradhan said he remained determined not to let the country's youth become trapped in confusion. He added that, keeping in mind that anti-national forces should not take advantage of the situation unfolding at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere, that the unity of the nation remains intact, that even a single student's future does not get caught in legal complications, and that students can return their focus to studies and building their careers, he had submitted his resignation to the Prime Minister.

Protests turn into a major political flashpoint

The protests, which have spread to dozens of cities across the country over the past few days, had become a major political issue, with the Opposition backing the movement and cornering the government.

The announcement of Pradhan's resignation triggered celebrations at the Jantar Mantar protest site. Reacting to the development, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) posted on X, "Long Live Student Power."

Addressing the gathering at Jantar Mantar, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the movement had succeeded. He remarked that people used to say no one resigns in this government, but added that the protesters had proved otherwise.

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