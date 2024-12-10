Delhi Metro's Phase 4 expansion to include over 40 km of underground corridors: Check number of stations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The DMRC is developing over 40 kilometres of new underground corridors in its Phase 4 expansion.

Delhi Metro: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is constructing more than 40 kilometres of underground corridors as part of its Phase 4 expansion, which makes up nearly 50 per cent of the total lines being developed across five corridors. A senior DMRC official revealed that the ongoing project includes the construction of 27 underground stations. Notably, the corporation has already completed a two-kilometre underground section from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park, which serves as an extension of the Magenta Line. The Phase 4 expansion is expected to significantly enhance Delhi's metro network, improving connectivity and reducing travel time for commuters across the city.

The Delhi Metro is constructing 40.109 kilometres of new underground corridors as part of its Phase 4 expansion, under which about 86 kilometres of new lines are being laid across five different corridors. This is a major engineering challenge since the underground corridors are passing through a variety of strata such as crowded residential as well as commercial areas in Sadar Bazar, Nabi Karim, the Mehrauli Badarpur Road, Ajmal Khan Park, New Delhi etc., he said.

How underground metro stations are being constructed?

Generally, DMRC constructs the underground metro stations using conventional cut-and-cover technology while the tunnels are built with the help of tunnel boring machines (TBM), the officer said. A TBM is a machine used to excavate tunnels with a circular cross-section through a variety of soil and rock strata. They can be designed to bore through anything from hard rock to sand, he stated.

A small section on the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor near Tughlakabad will also be built using the NATM technology (New Austrian Tunnelling Method). This method of tunnelling has also been used earlier by the DMRC with great success, the officer said.

DMRC uses TBMs for its tunnelling work

TBMs are especially useful for underground tunnelling work in congested urban areas. The DMRC has been using TBMs for its tunnelling work since Phase 1. In Phase 3, when about 50 kilometres of underground sections were built, about 30 TBMs were pressed into service in the national capital, he said. Currently, seven different tunnelling drives have been completed across the Phase 4 corridors and nine drives are in progress at different locations.



