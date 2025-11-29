Delhi metro extends early services for MCD by-elections in 12 wards on polling and counting days MCD by-polls: Nominations opened on November 3 and closed November on 10, followed by scrutiny on November 12 and withdrawals until November 15. Around 132 candidates filed papers, including 59 men and 74 women from wards like Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Dwarka-B, Dichaon Kalan etc.

New Delhi:

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will start trains at 4:00 am on polling day, November 30 (Sunday), and counting day, December 3 (Wednesday), to support polling staff across 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards.​

Special timings on polling day

On November 30, services start from all terminal stations at 4:00 am, running every 30 minutes until 6:00 am, then shifting to the regular Sunday schedule. The last trains will depart at 11:30 pm, extending beyond the usual 11:00 pm cutoff. These adjustments aim to facilitate smooth movement for election personnel amid the by-polls triggered by vacancies from councilors becoming MLAs and one MP.​

Arrangements for counting day

On December 3, follows a similar early start at 4:00 am with 30-minute intervals until 6:00 am, transitioning to the standard weekday timetable afterward. DMRC announced these changes via a post on X to ensure timely access for staff during vote counting.​

By-election background

The polls cover 12 wards vacated after 11 councilors won February 2025 assembly seats and one secured a Lok Sabha position, with nine previously held by BJP and three by AAP. Nominations ran from November 3 to 10, scrutiny on November 12, and withdrawals until November 15; around 132 candidates filed, including many women from areas like Shalimar Bagh-B and Dwarka-B. A 48-hour silence period began November 28 at 5:30 pm, banning election-related media until polling ends.​

Preparations and voter support

The State Election Commission adopted January 1, 2025, electoral rolls with supplements, set up polling stations on ground floors limited to 1,500 voters, and introduced apps for disabilities assistance and complaints. Parties like Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress are finalising candidates, with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) featuring candidate photos to avoid confusion.​

Delhi metro deploys 82 anti-smog guns amid pollution crackdown

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has installed 82 anti-smog guns at its construction sites to suppress dust pollution, positioning itself as a regional pioneer in adoption.​

Proactive mandate and early implementation

DMRC announced the deployment via a post on X, noting it introduced the machines before mandates and now requires them in all civil contractor agreements. The corporation claims leadership in Delhi-NCR by using anti-smog guns preemptively to control dust from ongoing projects.​

MCD challans spark dispute

Earlier this week, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) issued 28 challans totaling Rs 3.8 lakh against DMRC for sites along Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, citing violations of National Green Tribunal guidelines and waste rules like poor dust control and uncovered materials. DMRC refuted the claims, stating only a small section falls under its control and all sites adhere to environmental standards.​

Broader anti-pollution directives

On September 11, Delhi government mandated anti-smog guns for G+5 commercial buildings over 3,000 sqm, scaling from three units for up to 10,000 sqm and requiring year-round operation except monsoons; residential areas are exempt. Agencies like DMRC must expand networks by November 29 amid rising AQI concerns.​