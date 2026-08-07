Delhi Metro commuters alert! CISF to tighten security before Independence Day, expect longer queues

New Delhi:

Delhi Metro commuters are likely to face longer waiting times at stations as security measures are set to be intensified ahead of Independence Day. In a major decision, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will begin enhanced security screening across all Delhi Metro stations from August 9 as part of the preparations for the August 15 celebrations. The increased security checks will remain in place until August 16, and passengers have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience, especially during peak hours.

Passengers advised to leave early

According to the information available, CISF personnel will conduct comprehensive security checks at all Metro stations as part of the heightened security protocol ahead of Independence Day. As the additional screening is expected to slow passenger movement, commuters may witness long queues at station entry points. Authorities have urged passengers to leave home with extra travel time to ensure they reach their destinations without delays.

Security tightened every year ahead of Independence Day

Enhanced security arrangements are a routine measure in the national capital before Independence Day due to the large-scale celebrations and high-security events, including the Prime Minister's address from the Red Fort. The strengthened checks are aimed at ensuring passenger safety and preventing any security-related incidents across the Delhi Metro network, which serves as the city's primary public transport system.

Metro services were recently affected

This is not the first time Delhi Metro operations have been impacted in recent weeks. Towards the end of July, services at several Metro stations were disrupted due to protests at Jantar Mantar. According to PTI, as many as 18 Metro stations remained closed for four consecutive days following security advisories.

Although interchange facilities remained operational at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations, entry and exit were suspended at multiple stations, including Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium, Jhandewalan and New Delhi.

Why Delhi Metro is crucial for the national capital

Delhi Metro is widely regarded as the lifeline of the National Capital Region, carrying millions of passengers every day and significantly reducing traffic congestion on the city's roads. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the network spans approximately 416 kilometres and includes 303 stations, covering Delhi as well as neighbouring cities such as Noida, Greater Noida and Gurugram through the Aqua Line and Rapid Metro connectivity.

Also Read:

Viral video of man allegedly urinating inside Delhi Metro lift sparks outrage, police respond | Watch