Delhi Metro closes 6 stations ahead of INDIA bloc's march to Supreme Court

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Monday that the entry and exit gates of six stations will remain closed, citing security reasons. The development comes as INDIA bloc leaders prepare to march to Supreme Court after Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant declined Rahul Gandhi's meeting request over 'vote chori' allegations.

In an early morning post on X (previously Twitter), the DMRC said the six stations that would remain shut are Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road. The entry and exit gates here would remain shut between 6 am and 4 pm.

"Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 06:00 AM till 04:00 PM on 12th October, 2026," the DMRC said, "Further the situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates will be shared accordingly. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations."

The INDIA bloc leaders had sought a meeting with Kant, but their request was declined after the CJI told them that issues such as 'vote chori' allegations and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls are already pending before the Supreme Court.

Left disappointed, the INDIA bloc leaders have announced a march to the apex court, while Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge also writing to Kant seeking a meeting between 4 and 5 pm on Monday.

Later, Gandhi announced on X that people from all opposition parties, gender, caste, community and state -- who believe in the idea of idea of democracy and the Constitution of India -- will participate in the march.

"We will submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice on behalf of the nation, demanding an end to vote chori, halting of SIR and the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar," the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha said, "Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval and Mohan Bhagwat cannot silence India's voice. These cowards cannot intimidate us. They will have to step aside."

"We will march together, with love, brotherhood and patriotism. Daro mat. Tomorrow, all of India will march to the Supreme Court," he added.

ALSO READ:

No barricading or internet shutdown, metro services to run normally: SC to Delhi Police on CJP's protest