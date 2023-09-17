Say goodbye to traffic! Delhi Metro to run at 120 kmph from today on Airport Express Line

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The journey from New Delhi to YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 will now take 21 minutes.

Do you get stuck in traffic often or run late to catch a flight? So, here is good news for the commuters. The Delhi metro trains will operate at a speed of 120 kilometres per hour (KMPH) starting from today (September 17) on the Airport Express Line. At first, it used to operate at a speed of 90 kmph.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials, this historic increase in speed of India’s fastest Metro corridor gradually from 90 kmph to 120 kmph has been made possible by meticulous planning and time-bound implementation by DMRC engineers in consultation with a number of other government agencies and domain experts.

DMRC to operate the Airport Express Line at 120 kmph

“From September 17 onwards, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is going to operate the Airport Express Line at a massive speed of 120 kilometres per hour," the DMRC said in a statement.

PM Modi to inaugurate extension of Airport Express Line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the extension of the Airport Express Line from Dwarka Sector- 21 to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector- 25 on Sunday, with passenger operations commencing from 3pm on the same day. With the addition of this section, the total length of the Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 will become 24.9 kilometres.

How much time will you save?

The increased speed is expected to be implemented on this line following the inauguration of the Airport Line extension. The current operational Airport Express Line spans from New Delhi metro station to Dwarka Sector 21 station.

According to DMRC, the total journey from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 will now take about 21 minutes. Earlier, the travel time between New Delhi and Dwarka Sector 21 was approximately 22 minutes, and now it has reduced to around 19 minutes between these two stations, leading to a saving of three minutes. The approximate travel time between New Delhi and Terminal 3 of the Delhi Airport will be about 15 minutes and 30 seconds. Earlier, it was a little more than 18 minutes.

Measures taken to ensure safety

To facilitate the movement of the trains at such a high speed, over 2.6 lakh tension clamps were replaced on the entire corridor.

Before taking up this mammoth exercise, the efficacy of these clamps was checked on a kilometre-long trial track.

Various measurements including vibration and stresses on rails were carried out using advanced instruments on this trial track before implementing the same on the main corridor.

A highly advanced system consisting of 3D accelerometers and strain censors was deployed for continuous measurement of vibrations and strains on the tracks at different speed levels.

Oscillation monitoring was performed at speeds from 90 kmph to 120 kmph to ascertain smooth movement at higher speed levels.

Tremendous efforts were put in by DMRC officials to analyse the measurement data at various speeds to understand the behaviour and response of the system.

The signalling infrastructure also required verification of all software and safety certifications of the main system and the subsystems at such high speed.

The interface testing with rolling stock and passenger information systems was also checked in detail.

The working of the Passenger Screen Doors (PSDs) in coordination with the movement of the train was also done.

Extensive testing of all signalling equipment was conducted in a graded manner involving track, rolling stock, traction for over two months.

"During the non–revenue hours, the Over Head Equipment (OHE) system was also made suitable for the movement of trains at 120 KMPH. Eventually, after all these efforts, Delhi Metro increased the operational speed of Metro trains on the Airport Express Line from 90 KMPH to 100 KMPH on 22nd March 2023. The speed of the trains was further increased to 110 KMPH on 22nd June 2023. As mentioned above, the speed shall be further increased to 120 KMPH from tomorrow. The safety certification for the same has already been received earlier this month," it said.

The bulk of the work was carried out in the night time from 11 PM till 7 AM to ensure minimal hindrance to the smooth operation of services. Over 100 workers were deployed at a time for this work.

The estimated timeline for the completion of this task was 18 months. However, DMRC took the challenge and successfully ensured the completion of the work within just six months.

