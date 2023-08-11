Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: 15 children of MCD school faint after gas leak in Naraina area

Delhi news: At least 15 children fainted near MCD school today (August 11) in the Naraina area of the national capital due to gas leakage. All kids are admitted to RML Hospital for immediate medical treatment.

The incident took place at around 11:20 am on Friday. Delhi Police is probing the matter which happened after a train passed in the nearby area.

MCDs response with respect to hospitalisation of students:

An unfortunate instance of hospitalisation of 24 school students from MCD school Naraina has been reported. The gas leak had taken place at nearby railway tracks. 15 students have been taken to RML Hospital and 9 students are at Acharya Bhikshuk Hospital.

A team of doctors from MCDs Health department and officials of the education department are also present at the hospital to monitor the situation.

