Delhi MCD: Ahead of crucial Standing Committee polls, AAP Councillor Pawan Sehrawat joins BJP

Ahead of the crucial Standing Committee election in Municipal Cooperation of Delhi (MCD), Aam Aadmi Party's newly elected councilor Pawan Sehrawat joined Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Friday.

His joining to BJP came a day after AAP won the Mayor election in the civic body in Delhi.

The development is crucial in MCD politics as AAP and BJP are locked in a tight fight for the election of the Standing Committee of the civic body. The Standing Committee is a important panel of the MCD as it plays a key role in making all big decisions.

Earlier, AAP leaders Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal on Wednesday were elected as new Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Delhi. AAP's Shelly Oberoi defeated BJP candidate Rekha Gupta by 34 votes to emerge victorious in the mayoral polls while Iqbal defeated BJP's Kamal Bagri by a margin of 31 votes. However, the civic body witnessed chaos during the election of members to the standing committee. BJP councillors tried to attack me while conducting standing committee elections, alleged the newly elected Mayor Shelly Oberoi amid ruckus between BJP & AAP members inside the MCD house. The high-stakes election were held after being cancelled for three times in the past two months. The elections were previously adjourned on January 6 and 24, and February 6 without electing the mayor and deputy mayor.