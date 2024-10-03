Delhi: MCD 311 App integrates Chatbot for simplified complaint filing

Follow us on Image Source : MCD DELHI (X) Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi.

Delhi news: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi today (October 3) said it will soon integrate a chatbot into its grievance redressal platform 'MCD 311' to simplify the complaint-filing process for residents.

"The MCD 311 app is a crucial tool for our citizens to engage with us directly. With the integration of a chatbot, we aim to make it even easier for residents to register their concerns, ensuring quicker responses. As we approach the festive season, it is our top priority to ensure that Delhi is clean and beautiful, and that citizen complaints are addressed in a timely and effective manner," an official statement quoted Mayor Oberoi as saying.

The MCD 311 app allows Delhi residents to communicate directly with local government officials to report non-emergency issues such as garbage dumps or uncleaned toilets and submit service requests.

A high-level review meeting on the chatbot initiative was chaired by Mayor Shelly Oberoi and attended by AAP MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak, Leader of the House Mukesh Goel, Additional Commissioner Tarik Thomas, and IT Director Marathe Onkar Gopal, according to the statement released on Thursday.

The meeting focused on improving the monitoring of complaints related to street cleanliness and the timely removal of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, the release said.

Leader of the House Mukesh Goel expressed his support on the initiative, saying, "By incorporating technologies such as the chatbot, we are ensuring that the system remains citizen-friendly and responsive to their needs, especially as we prepare for the festive season."