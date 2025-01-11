Delhi Mayor's big announcement: 'Pink Toilets to be built at prominent markets across city'

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational picture

Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khichi on Saturday announced that a series of ‘Pink Toilets’ will be constructed for women in prominent markets across the national capital. The big announcement comes after a key meeting at the Civic Centre with 100 women entrepreneurs from Delhi. The delegation of businesswomen was led by Priyanka Saxena, General Secretary of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) Women's Council.

Various civic issues affecting women discussed at meeting

The meeting was organised under the leadership of CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal, focused on various civic issues affecting women in business.

During the meeting, the women raised several concerns, including the lack of adequate parking in markets like Lajpat Nagar and Karol Bagh, which make it difficult for customers to access these areas.

"It is not possible to travel with cash in cabs and autos, and parking is often unavailable," they stated.

They also pointed out that the increasing security issues, such as chain and mobile phone snatching, have raised alarms.

They also mentioned that they were receiving notices related to trade licenses and house taxes.

In response to these concerns, Khichi assured the group that pink toilets would be installed in major markets as soon as the Aam Aadmi Party government is re-elected.

He also announced plans to develop selfie points in key historical markets such as Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Khari Baoli, and Kashmiri Gate, to celebrate the city's cultural heritage.

(With PTI inputs)

