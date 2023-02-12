Delhi Mayor Election: L-G VK Saxena approves proposal to hold poll on February 16

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena

Delhi mayor election: Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena, on Sunday, given nod to hold the mayoral election on February 16. The proposal for the said date was sent by the Delhi government after three futile attempts to hold elections for the post of mayor and deputy mayor.

"As recommended by Delhi CM, I approve the proposal to convene adjourned 1st meeting of Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday, 16th February at Dr SP Mukherjee Civic Centre for the election of Mayor, Dy. Mayor and six members of the Standing Committee," Delhi LG said.

Three successive meetings of the House were adjourned in the last one month amid ruckus and commotion over the decision to give voting rights to aldermen without electing the mayor, deputy mayor and members of the standing committee of the civic body.

House fails to hold mayoral election thrice

After the civic polls in December, the House was first convened on January 6 but was adjourned following acrimonious exchanges between members of the BJP and AAP. The second municipal House held on January 24 was briefly adjourned after the oath-taking ceremony, and was later adjourned till the next date by the pro tem presiding officer. After that, the House was adjourned last Monday again for the third time, a month after the first municipal House.

AAP has alleged that the mayoral election could not be held as the BJP was "strangulating democracy and the Constitution of India", while the saffron party accused the Aam Aadmi Party of coming out with excuses to stall the mayoral poll and blamed it for the stalemate.

MCD elections 2022

It should be mentioned here that the AAP won 134 of the 250 wards in the MCD polls held in December last year (2022), while the BJP managed to win 104 wards. According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, the mayor and the deputy mayor are to be elected in the very first session of the House after the civic polls. However, it's been two months since the municipal elections were held on December 4 and Delhi is yet to get a mayor.