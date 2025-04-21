Delhi mayor elections 2025: AAP opts out of race, cites lack of numbers in MCD

New Delhi:

Current MCD composition

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided not to field a candidate for the upcoming Delhi mayoral election scheduled for April 25. The deadline for nominations is today. AAP announced it will not field a candidate for the mayor's post as the party currently lacks the numbers in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a majority.

As per the latest available data, the 250-member MCD is composed as follows:​

AAP: 125 seats

BJP: 115 seats

Congress: 9 seats

Independent: 1 seat​

This distribution reflects a shift in power dynamics within the MCD, with the BJP gaining ground.​

Implications of AAP's decision

AAP's choice to abstain from the mayoral contest effectively clears the path for the BJP to establish control over the MCD, complementing its governance at both the central and Delhi state levels. This consolidation is being referred to as the formation of a "triple-engine government."​

The BJP's strengthened position in the MCD is further evidenced by its recent successes in ward and standing committee elections, where it has secured a majority of seats. This trend indicates a significant shift in Delhi's municipal political landscape.