Delhi: Massive fire guts several huts near Rithala metro station; one dead, 1 child injured | Video The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call around 10:56 PM and dispatched 29 fire tenders to the site. The blaze, classified as a medium-category fire, was brought under control after several hours.

New Delhi:

A massive fire broke out late Friday night in a cluster of huts near Rithala Metro Station in Delhi's Rohini area, destroying several makeshift homes and leaving one person dead and another injured, officials said. The injured has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. Around 400 to 500 huts were completely gutted in the blaze, and officials said that piles of plastic waste stored in some areas further fueled the fire.

Blaze erupts late at night

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the first distress call was received around 10:56 PM regarding a blaze in Bengali Basti, a densely populated slum located between Rithala Metro Station and the Delhi Jal Board premises.

Initially, 15 fire tenders were dispatched, but as the flames intensified, the DFS deployed a total of 29 fire tenders to bring the situation under control. The fire was finally doused after several hours of continuous effort by firefighters.

Medium category fire declared

“Considering the intensity of the fire, it was declared of medium category,” said SK Dua, a senior fire officer with the Delhi Fire Services. “A child was reportedly injured and has been taken to a hospital. There are no reports of further casualties.”

Exploding LPG cylinders fuel panic

Eyewitnesses recounted chaotic scenes as the flames spread rapidly through the tightly packed settlement, built primarily from wood, plastic sheets, and tarpaulin—all highly flammable materials.

Several LPG cylinders stored in the huts reportedly exploded, intensifying the fire and triggering panic among residents. Thick black smoke billowed into the sky as people scrambled to save their belongings and flee to safety.

Authorities cordoned Off area

Police teams quickly cordoned off the affected area and managed the crowd while firefighting operations continued. Additional fire tenders were placed on standby to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby structures.

“Our teams are working tirelessly to douse the flames and ensure safety,” a DFS official said. “We’ve coordinated with the police to keep onlookers away and assist displaced residents.”

Cause yet to be determined

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials suspect that either an LPG leak or an electrical short circuit could have triggered the incident.

Authorities have begun assessing the damage and are expected to launch a detailed probe once cooling operations conclude.

Vulnerable settlements at risk

The incident once again highlights the vulnerability of informal settlements in Delhi, where overcrowding, poor infrastructure, and the use of flammable construction materials make them especially prone to such disasters.

Relief measures are being arranged for affected families who lost their homes and possessions in the blaze.