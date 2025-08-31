Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in Rohini's jhuggi cluster | Video Delhi fire: The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, officials said. While no injuries have been reported so far, several makeshift dwellings were believed to have suffered damage. Police teams were deployed to control the crowd and secure the affected area.

New Delhi:

Panic gripped parts of Rohini’s Sector 28 on Sunday (August 31) after a fire broke out in a cluster of jhuggis. Fortunately, officials confirmed that no casualties or injuries have been reported so far. According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a distress call was received at 7:01 pm, immediately prompting the deployment of six fire tenders to the spot. Quick response from the fire department ensured that the flames did not spread further in the densely packed settlement.

Cause yet to be ascertained

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire. Initial reports ruled out immediate injuries, but several makeshift homes were feared to be damaged. Police personnel also reached the site to manage the crowd and cordon off the area.

Firefighting efforts and on-ground scenes

Swift response with fire tenders and ambulances

According to eyewitnesses, firefighters were seen battling the flames while standing atop piles of bricks and debris left behind by the burning shanties. Dense black smoke filled the air, and the fire illuminated the night sky across the stretch of land. Teams from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), police, and local authorities remained at the site for hours, supervising firefighting and initiating immediate relief measures.

A senior DFS official confirmed that a call reporting the blaze was received at 7:01 pm, after which 10 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the location. Given the intensity and spread of flames in the tightly packed jhuggi cluster, a larger fleet was dispatched for safety. The fire was brought under control by 8:30 pm, officials said. Alongside the fire tenders, ten ambulances were also stationed at the site as a precaution, though they were not required for medical evacuations since no injuries were reported.

Cause of fire under investigation

Police later issued a statement confirming the extent of the damage. “By showing a quick response, the police arrived at the site and found that about 40 to 45 temporary huts had been engulfed in the fire. The flames were controlled, and no injuries have been recorded. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and further inquiry is underway,” the statement read.

Authorities are now investigating the origin of the fire, while local residents have appealed for rehabilitation assistance for families who lost their makeshift homes in the blaze.

Residents in panic

Local residents raised alarms after noticing heavy smoke billowing from the jhuggi cluster. Many families rushed out of their homes, fearing the blaze could quickly engulf the settlement due to the tightly packed structure of the shanties.