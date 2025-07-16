Delhi: Two dead after massive fire breaks out at building in Old Govindpura area Delhi fire: A fire call was received, following which Delhi Fire Services promptly mobilised nine fire tenders to the location. According to Fire Officer Deepak Hooda, four individuals were rescued from the affected building and immediately shifted to the hospital.

New Delhi:

A massive fire broke out late Tuesday evening in a residential building located in Band Gali, Old Govindpura area of Jagatpuri, Shahdara district, Delhi. The incident led to the death of two individuals and left two others injured.

Casualties and victims identified

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), Prashant Gautam, confirmed that Tanveer and Nusrat succumbed to the blaze. Two others, Faizal and Aasif, sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at Dr Hedgewar Hospital.

Four injured individuals were rushed to Dr Hedgewar Hospital. Unfortunately, two were declared brought dead by the attending doctor-

Tanveer (28 years), resident of Govindpura, Delhi Nusrat, resident of Govindpura, Delhi

The two injured victims currently undergoing treatment are-

Faizal, resident of Kasaiwali Gali, Khureji Khas Aasif, 18 years old

Emergency response

A fire alert was received at around 8:46 pm, prompting the immediate deployment of firefighting units. Delhi Fire Services dispatched nine fire tenders to the scene. Fire Officer Deepak Hooda stated that four individuals were rescued and rushed to the hospital for emergency care.

Rescue operations

In total, six people were rescued from the burning structure. Four of them were hospitalised, of whom two were declared dead. The quick response from emergency teams helped prevent further loss of life.

Investigation underway

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the origin of the fire and assess any potential lapses. Updates are expected as officials continue their probe into the incident.