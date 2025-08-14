Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Mother and Child Block, 10 fire tenders rush to spot Delhi fire: AIIMS authorities confirmed that the fire did not cause any injuries or fatalities. Patients and staff were evacuated safely from the affected area, and routine medical operations have been maintained or resumed where possible.

New Delhi:

A fire broke out on Thursday (August 14) at the Mother and Child Block of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. Delhi Fire Services confirmed that 10 fire tenders were deployed to the site to control the blaze. Despite the intensity of the response, thankfully, no casualties have been reported. The DFS officer said a call regarding the fire was received at around 5.15 pm. "We rushed 10 fire tenders to the hospital, and firefighting operations are ongoing," he said.

Quick response controls the situation

Fire officials acted promptly after the fire was reported, containing the fire efficiently. The fire originated inside the block, and fire tenders arrived swiftly to manage and douse the flames. Emergency procedures were activated to ensure the safety of patients, medical staff, and others present in the vicinity.

Fire at AIIMS triggers emergency response

Panic broke out at Delhi’s AIIMS Hospital on Thursday evening after a fire erupted on the second and third service floors of the Mother and Child (MCH) Block. The blaze was reported to the fire department at around 5:15 pm, prompting the dispatch of nine fire tenders. Even before their arrival, the building’s in-house fire safety system had been activated to control the flames. Firefighters joined the effort upon reaching the site, working swiftly to bring the situation under control.

Due to the glass façade of the building, thick smoke quickly filled the interiors. The second floor houses the IVF ward, while the third floor is the pediatric ward. Patients from both areas were safely evacuated. According to preliminary information, the fire originated in an office on the service floor due to a short circuit in the ceiling.

No injuries, operations continue

AIIMS authorities confirmed that the fire did not cause any injuries or fatalities. Patients and staff were evacuated safely from the affected area, and routine medical operations have been maintained or resumed where possible. The fire caused damage to certain sections, but ongoing efforts are in place to assess and restore the affected facilities.

Fire safety audits underway

This incident follows periodic warnings about fire safety vulnerabilities in AIIMS premises. The institute has been conducting fire safety audits and implementing preventive protocols, including regular checks on electrical installations and fire equipment.