  Delhi: 4 injured as men fire indiscriminately in Jafrabad, police say case of gangwar

Delhi: Four men - Sameer Khopad (20), Abdul Hasan (18), Zahoor Malik (25), and Hamza (20) have been injured in the firing.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Nivedita Dash | New Delhi
Published on: June 06, 2023 12:53 IST
CCTV grab of the incident
Image Source : INDIA TV CCTV grab of the incident

Delhi gangwar: At least four persons have sustained injuries after unidentified people opened fire in Delhi’s Jafrabad area on June 5 (Monday). The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital. According to police, the firing was the result of a gangwar. An investigation has been initiated in this regard.

Police said it received information regarding firing at Gali No. 38, Jafrabad at around 9 pm. Four men - Sameer Khopad (20), Abdul Hasan (18), Zahoor Malik (25), and Hamza (20) have been injured in the firing. Police reached the spot and collected empty cartridges and it was learnt that the injured had been taken to JPC Hospital.

According to police, injured Sameer Khopad, Arbaaz and Hamza have previous criminal involvements. Multiple teams have been formed to nab the culprits and CCTV footage being scanned for evidence.

Currently, the injured have been referred to GTB for further treatment.

