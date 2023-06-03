Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi: Manish Sisodia arrives at his residence to meet ailing wife after HC grants interim relief | VIDEO

After receiving permission from the Delhi High Court to meet his ailing wife, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia arrived at his residence in the national capital on Saturday.

On Friday, the Delhi High Court granted Sisodia permission to meet his ailing wife today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The court stated that Sisodia would be detained by the police during the meeting.

Sisodia had previously requested interim bail due to the illness of his wife.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma's bench denied bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia, stating that he would not use a mobile phone, interact with the media, or access the internet.

The court also ordered that Sisodia's wife's medical report be provided positively by tomorrow evening and that the medical report be verified.

The order from the court also stated that Sisodia will not meet anyone outside of her family during this time.

Sisodia's legal team additionally moved a interim bail plea in Delhi High Court refering to his wife's medical sickness.

The interim bail is looking for court bearing to allow a month and a half of bail.

In the liquor policy case, the ED detained former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on March 9 after he was questioned for hours at Tihar Jail.

In a case involving alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), the CBI had previously taken Sisodia into custody.

