Delhi: Man, suspected of connection with gangster, jumps to death off Shahdara flyover to evade arrest

A man allegedly jumped to death from the Shahdara flyover as Delhi Police went to arrest him on the suspicion of connection with a jailed gangster on Thursday (September 19), the police said. The deceased was identified as Jakir alias Sonu who had 10 criminal cases registered against him. He was suspected to be a member of a gang run by the jailed gangster Irfaan alias Chhenu in the eastern part of Delhi, they added.

He was caught along with four other suspects – Afsar, Nadeem, Abid and Shoaib – at Shahdara flyover as they were travelling in an SUV on Thursday at around 10.30 am. Jakir attempted to flee while the police were scanning them and jumped off the flyover, according to an official.

While jumping off, he tried to catch hold of a branch of a tree but his hands slipped and fell on the road. He was critically injured. The policemen rushed him to GTB hospital, where he died during the treatment, the official said.

An Austria-made revolver with seven rounds of live cartridges, two .30 bore pistols and three country-made firearms have been recovered from the accused. The officer said that Sonu was stated to be taking anti-depressants but it is yet to be verified.

The local police were informed about the incident and further probe into the matter is underway, the officer added.

(With PTI inputs)

