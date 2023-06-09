Delhi: Man stabbed in Nand Nagri over old enmity | Video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi

Delhi: A man was stabbed by a person in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri over an old enmity. A purported video of the incident is going around on social media, wherein, a person can be seen attacking the victim lying on the road. The attacker later fled the spot.

The injured was identified as Kasim

"On Thursday at 10.37 pm, a PCR call was received and the caller informed police that his brother was stabbed and was taken to GTB Hospital. The injured was identified as Kasim (20), a resident of Sunder Nagri. The injured has not yet given any statement and he is feeling drowsy", police said.

The victim has been referred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and a case has been registered against the accused under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Accused has been apprehended

The accused has been identified as Sohaib (22), who is also a resident of Sunder Nagri. He was apprehended, the police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a previous enmity between Sohaib and Kasim led to the incident. As per the police, Kasim had allegedly punched Sohaib in the face over an issue between them, causing damage to his eye and leaving him with a nose defect that used to irritate him.

Sohaib had been nursing a grudge against Kasim since then, police said, adding that the matter is being probed.