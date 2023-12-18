Delhi man dragged on bonnet of moving minibus in Kotla Mubarakpur | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The man was seen standing on the bonnet of the bus.

A man was seen being dragged on the bonnet of the minibus in Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area last night, said the police officials on Monday. The police said a probe into the matter has been launched.

The police in a statement said at 11.27 pm on Sunday (December 17), a PCR call was received on transfer from Lajpat Nagar Police Station wherein the caller informed that while going from DND flyover towards Noida, the driver of a vehicle hit him in Lajpat Nagar area and he was dragged him on the Bonnet upto the DND flyover.

The incident happened when the caller tried to follow the accused, it added.

"This call was assigned to Head Constable Dinesh, who contacted the caller on the given mobile number but the caller said that he was in Uttar Pradesh and could not come back to file a complaint. Efforts are being made to call the complainant and once he arrives, the legal action will be taken accordingly," the police said.

