Delhi man dies by suicide after jumping in front of metro train at Lajpat Nagar

New Delhi:

A 57-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after jumping onto the metro tracks in front of an approaching train at Delhi's Lajpat Nagar Metro station on Monday morning, police said. The deceased was identified as Sanjay Chopra, a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur who reportedly worked as a Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) agent.

According to police, information about the incident was received at the Nehru Place Metro police station around 9 am, following which a team rushed to the spot. The man had died by the time the police arrived, and his body was subsequently removed from the tracks.

Man jumped from platform number 1

A review of CCTV footage revealed that Chopra jumped onto the tracks from platform number 1 at 8.41 am, in front of an approaching metro train coming from the Kashmere Gate side, police said.

According to the police, a suicide note and his PAN card were also recovered from the spot.

The deceased's family has been informed, and his body is being shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for further legal formalities, police said.

Further proceedings are underway.

13-year-old girl dies by suicide

Last month, a 13-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Delhi's Shahdara after being scolded by family members for returning home late. According to police, the girl was found unconscious on the floor of her home in the Krishna Nagar police station area of Shahdara district on Saturday after her sister noticed her hanging and brought her down.

The girl was rushed to Dr Hedgewar Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, police said.

During the preliminary inquiry, police learnt that the girl had returned home late and had been scolded by her family members. Later, her sister found her hanging and raised an alarm. The girl was brought down and taken to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

Earlier in August, a 31-year-old MSc Physics student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of a building at the IIT Delhi campus. The police received information about the incident via a PCR call around 8:33 am. Soon after receiving the information, a team from the Kishangarh police station arrived at the scene. The injured student was taken to the IIT Delhi campus hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

(With PTI inputs)

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