Delhi man beaten to death by owner, bouncers over spilled beer at West Delhi nightclub; 4 held

A 29-year-old driver died after being allegedly brutally assaulted by bouncers and other staff at a nightclub in West Delhi's Karampura near Punjabi Bagh following an argument over beer spilling on a woman, police sources said.

The incident took place late Saturday at Tor House Club, located on the New Rohtak Road under the jurisdiction of Sarai Rohilla Police Station. The deceased, identified as Daljeet, was a resident of Raghuvir Nagar. He is survived by his wife, eight-year-old son and father.

Police have detained five people, including the club owner, in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to identify and apprehend other suspects, sources said.

According to preliminary information, Daljeet had visited the nightclub with a group of friends when one of them accidentally spilt beer on a woman, triggering an argument.

The dispute allegedly escalated when the club’s bouncers began assaulting Daljeet and his friends. The attack reportedly continued despite the group apologising.

Other club staff, including waiters, allegedly joined the assault, beating the group with sticks and glass bottles. When Daljeet and his friends attempted to flee, the attackers allegedly dragged them back inside and assaulted them again.

Daljeet sustained the most serious injuries in the attack.

His friends took him to his residence in Raghuvir Nagar, where he collapsed near the entrance. He was subsequently rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, a police source said.

Police have seized the nightclub’s CCTV digital video recorder and are examining the footage to establish the sequence of events and identify those involved in the assault.

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