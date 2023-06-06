Delhi: Man arrested for sexually harassing minor girl in Kalyanpuri

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC The accused was arrested

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl and impregnating her in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area.

On a written complaint by the girl's parents on Monday, police arrested the accused. A PCR call was received on May 17 that a person was misbehaving with a girl and he has been caught, police said.

However, on May 17 incident, the family denied to record their statement, they said the accused person, a resident of Palwal in Haryana, was their relative and they wanted to settle the matter by speaking to his family, a senior police officer said.

It was started two years ago

The victim's family alleged in the complaint that two years ago when the girl went to her uncle's place in Haryana, the accused accosted her and misbehaved with her.

When the minor girl returned to Delhi, the accused too came here and began harassing the victim when she went for tuition and misbehaved with her, the officer said, quoting from the family's complaint.

On May 17, the accused's friend approached the victim and tried to force her for making "friendship" with the accused, he said.

A case under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354D (stalking) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code and section 8 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused, police said.

However, during medical examination, the victim was found pregnant and subsequently, IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO Act were added to the FIR, they said.

