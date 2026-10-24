Delhi's Ricky Bahl? Man arrested for duping women constables of Rs 24 lakh, faked a lavish lifestyle online

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in Delhi's Burari for allegedly cheating multiple women police constables by promising to marry them. The accused, identified as Vikrant Tomar, allegedly posed as a wealthy businessman on Instagram, using videos of luxury cars and an expensive lifestyle to win the women's trust.

Police allege that Tomar extracted money from the women under various pretexts after gaining their trust. The total amount involved in the alleged fraud is Rs 24 lakh. Investigators believe around 20 women constables from the same batch may have fallen victim to the scheme, although several have yet to file complaints.

How the accused targeted women constables

Tomar allegedly used Instagram to portray himself as a wealthy businessman, sharing videos of expensive cars and a lavish lifestyle to impress women constables. He allegedly gained their trust by promising marriage before asking them for money under various pretexts.

The alleged scheme may remind film buffs of Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, the 2011 film starring Ranveer Singh as a conman who deceives women for money. The film follows women who discover they have been conned by the same man and join forces to confront him.

Tomar's live-in partner is also a Delhi Police constable. Investigators allege that he gathered information about her batchmates to target them. All the women believed to have been targeted are reportedly from the same batch, and the investigation has indicated that around 20 women constables may have been caught up in the alleged scheme. Several have yet to file complaints.

Luxury cars used to impress victims

Tomar allegedly rented expensive cars for eight hours at a time to take women constables on outings. He reportedly used the same car for different women, presenting himself as a wealthy businessman.

Police also allege that he sometimes collected money from one woman constable under various pretexts to cover the cost of taking another woman out. A OneX betting app account was allegedly used for transactions involving the money obtained through the suspected fraud.

Five FIRs already registered in Delhi

Tomar already faces five FIRs in Delhi in connection with similar alleged frauds. Cases have been registered at Mayapuri, Hari Nagar and Inderpuri police stations, as well as the East District cyber police station.

He was released from jail on bail in June. The Central District Cyber Police are questioning him as part of the ongoing investigation.

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