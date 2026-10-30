Delhi man argues with chhole bhature vendor over 'extra chhole', gets stabbed to death

A 35-year-old man died after allegedly being stabbed by a chhole bhature vendor following a dispute over a request for 'extra chhole' at a food stall in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area. The incident took place near the Jwalapuri drain, where an argument between the customer and the vendor reportedly escalated into a physical altercation.

The accused, identified as Chintu Gupta, who ran the chhole bhature stall, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Delhi Police said the victim, Sandeep, later died while undergoing treatment at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Punjabi Bagh.

What happened in Paschim Vihar?

According to Delhi Police, they received information from SGM Hospital on October 26, 2026, that Sandeep, aged 35, had been admitted with injuries. His medico-legal case (MLC) was obtained, but doctors declared him unfit to give a statement.

The MLC recorded three stab wounds on the left side of his abdomen, three on his left arm and another on his wrist. Preliminary investigation revealed that Sandeep had been involved in a physical altercation with a chhole bhature vendor near the Jwalapuri drain.

Vendor arrested, murder charge added

Taking into account the injuries recorded in the MLC and the circumstances at the scene, police registered an FIR on October 26. The case was initially filed under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with attempt to murder.

During the investigation, police arrested the accused, Chintu Gupta, who was later sent to judicial custody. Sandeep subsequently died while undergoing further treatment at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Punjabi Bagh.

Following his death, police added Section 103(1) of the BNS, which deals with murder, to the case. Further investigation is under way.

Another argument had ended in a fatal stabbing in Delhi

The Paschim Vihar case came days after another fatal stabbing in northwest Delhi's Pratap Vihar. A youth was allegedly killed following an argument over motorcycle parking late on Sunday night. The dispute began when four to five youths objected to his motorcycle being parked in a lane. The argument escalated into a physical altercation, during which one of the attackers allegedly stabbed him in the chest. Police registered a murder case and began examining CCTV footage.

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