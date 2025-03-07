Delhi govt to announce 'Mahila Samriddhi Yojana' and free gas cylinder scheme tomorrow The Delhi government is set to announce two key welfare schemes—Mahila Samriddhi Yojana for women’s financial empowerment and a free LPG cylinder scheme for Holi and Diwali. The Delhi Cabinet will approve both initiatives tomorrow at 11 AM, with a formal announcement at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The Delhi government is set to announce two major welfare schemes on Friday afternoon, including the ‘Mahila Samriddhi Yojana’ and a scheme to provide free LPG cylinders during Holi and Diwali.

According to official sources, the Delhi Cabinet will approve both schemes in a meeting scheduled for 11 AM tomorrow. Following the approval, the formal announcement will be made at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium after 12 PM.

Financial assistance for women through DBT

The Rekha Gupta-led BJP government in Delhi is set to launch its Rs 2,500 per month 'Mahila Samriddhi Scheme' on March 8, coinciding with International Women's Day. The scheme aims to provide direct financial assistance to eligible women in the national capital.

According to sources, the Delhi government will transfer the funds directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. Some beneficiaries may receive the first installment during a launch event at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Who is eligible for the scheme?

As per reports, the scheme will cover:

Women aged 18 to 60 years.

Women from households with an annual income below Rs 3 lakh.

Those who do not pay income tax.

Women who do not hold government jobs or receive other government financial aid.

The BJP had promised this scheme in its manifesto ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, stating that if elected, it would provide Rs 2,500 per month to women in Delhi.

BJP's victory in Delhi elections

The BJP secured a landslide victory in the February 5 Assembly Elections, winning 48 out of 70 seats, bringing an end to AAP's 10-year rule in the national capital. The AAP won 22 seats, failing to retain power.

How to apply for the Rs 2,500 scheme?

The Delhi government is developing an online portal for registrations, along with a dedicated software for verification and eligibility checks. The IT department is working on integrating data from various departments to identify genuine beneficiaries.

BJP's scheme vs. AAP and Congress promises

The BJP’s Mahila Samriddhi Scheme is similar to existing cash transfer schemes in other BJP-ruled states, such as:

‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ in Madhya Pradesh.

‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’ in Maharashtra.

The scheme is also seen as a counter to AAP’s ‘Mahila Samman Yojana’, which had promised Rs 2,100 per month for women if the party was re-elected. Similarly, the Congress party had also proposed a Rs 2,500 monthly assistance scheme for women in Delhi.

With the March 8 launch date nearing, all eyes are on the BJP government as it rolls out one of its first major welfare schemes after assuming office.

Also read | MUDA scam case: High Court quashes ED summons to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi