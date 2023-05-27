Delhi Court takes cognizance of CBI supplementary charge sheet against Manish Sisodia in liquor policy case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

The Rouse Avenue court took cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others in the Excise policy case on Saturday.

The court after taking cognisance issued a summons to Sisodia and three others accused-- Arjun Pandey, Butchi Babu and Amandeep Dhal-- for June 2.

According to the document, the investigating agency alleged that the former Delhi Dy CM and education minister had crafted and executed the Excise policy in a way to facilitate "monopolisation" and "cartelization" of the liquor trade in the national capital.

Notably, the court had reserved the order on the cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet on May 19. This supplementary charge sheet was filed on April 25 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy alleged scam case.

This supplementary charge sheet has been filed under sections of the Prevention of Corruption (POC) Act and criminal conspiracy, cheating and Disappearance of evidence under IPC.

Background

The CBI had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 on February 26, following several rounds of questioning.

On March 31, the trial court had dismissed Sisodia's bail plea, saying he was "prima facie the architect" of the "scam" and had played the "most important and vital role" in the criminal conspiracy related to alleged payment of advance kickbacks of Rs 90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours were extended to licence holders. The Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

